Getty

Millions of fans have waited a year and a half for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s return, and the first look at the new season of “The Morning Show” is finally here!

In the trailer out today, Jon Hamm is offering a lifeline to Aniston and Witherspoon’s characters after last season’s big cliff-hangers.

New episodes are on the way, and Reese is spilling secrets.

“There’s much more romance and drama this year,” said the Oscar winner when “Extra” caught up with her at the “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere.

“We have Jon Hamm this year, which is such a great surprise,” added Witherspoon. “He plays is such a delightful character ripped from the headlines.”

And as we see from the trailer, Hamm’s character might not just be interested in the network but in Aniston’s character Alex as well.

Entertainment Weekly TV critic Kristen Baldwin teased to “Extra” what viewers can expect for Season 3 of the Golden Globe-nominated drama.

“This season is going to be juicy, and that’s according to Jennifer Aniston herself. Jon Hamm is joining the cast as a media mogul named Paul Marks and the show’s already been renewed for Season 4, so you don’t have to worry about it getting canceled after Season 3.”

Also this season, in addition to a possible love triangle between Cory, Bradley (played by Billy Crudup), and Laura (played by Julianna Margulies), the always complicated relationship between Reese and Jennifer’s characters will take center stage.