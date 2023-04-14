Reese Witherspoon Wants to Do a Buddy Comedy with Jennifer Garner (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon stepped out Thursday for the premiere of "The Last Thing He Told Me,” marking her first red-carpet appearance since filing for divorce from James Toth.

Witherspoon was all smiles supporting her good friend Jennifer Garner, who stars in the seven-part series about a woman who forms a bond with her stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband’s disappearance.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Reese on the carpet and asked about Jen going on a letter-writing campaign to get the job .

Reese insisted, “She didn’t have to… When I heard she wanted to do it I was like, ‘Yes.’ I’ve been such a fan of hers for so long. But she’s also a dear friend.

Both women served as executive producers on the show alongside Lauren Neustadter, and Reese’s Hello Sunshine media company collaborated with Apple TV+ on the thriller.

Talking about Jen and her role, Reese said, “What I know about her to be so true, she is such a leader. Such a woman who steps up to any challenge. And I think you see that in this part. I mean she will do anything to figure out where her husband has gone and take care of her stepdaughter.”

So could we see the two share the screen? Witherspoon said, “I really hope so. I hope there’s a buddy comedy in our future. We love to laugh, we have so much fun when we are by ourselves. We go hiking, we make food… Maybe a cooking show — oooh, that could be good!”