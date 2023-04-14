Jennifer Garner on Parenting Teens & Why Hers Don’t Have Social Media (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner hit the red carpet Thursday for the L.A. premiere of her new series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” about a woman whose husband mysteriously disappeared.

Garner opened up to Melvin Robert about reuniting with her “Alias” co-star and TV dad Victor Garber for the project, and also dished on parenting teens.

Jen and Victor have remained super close since they wrapped “Alias” almost 20 years ago. They talk every Sunday, and she told Melvin, “He’s like my dad. I say, ‘How are you doing? What are you eating?’ Whatever we talk about shifts over time.”

Jennifer — who shares kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex Ben Affleck — opened up about being a mom and why her kids don’t have social media.

Robert wanted to know, “How does Mama Jen deal with the side eye, the suckin’ of the teeth… How does that go down in your house?”

“Sometimes I deal with it less beautifully than others but I think kids are entitled to what they're supposed to to individuate,” she said. “They're supposed to push back. They're supposed to grow up. And I have really good kids.”

In the past, Garner said her kids weren’t on social media and that she was waiting to see some evidence that it was a good thing. Melvin asked, “Have they shown you the evidence?”

Jen revealed, “They haven’t really pushed back on it. It is a pretty firm no for me.”

She then confessed, “Wait a minute… that third one might be the one to break me.”

The actress reflected on her upcoming 51st birthday and what she has learned over the years.

Robert asked, “What do you know now, going into your 51st year, that you didn’t know before?”

She revealed, “Oh, everything. Getting older is just getting better. It just really is. There is such a deepening that I’m so grateful for.”