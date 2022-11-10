Justin Theroux Shows Support for Jennifer Aniston After Her IVF Revelation

Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux is showing her support on Instagram, after she opened up to Allure about her past IVF struggles.

Aniston shared some sexy pics from the Allure photo shoot on Insta, and Justin left fist bump and heart emojis in the comments.

Jen and Justin were married from 2015 to 2017.

In the interview, Jen, 53, shared, “I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard sh*t, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be.”

Aniston went on to explain, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

She added, “All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

“The Morning Show” star said that today she has “zero regrets.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

Aniston said back then she found the headlines painful, like the “narrative that I was just selfish” or that “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

She also touched on her romantic life and whether she would ever wed again, after marriages to Brad Pitt and Theroux. “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest,” Jennifer confessed. “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

It also turns out that Aniston hates social media and despite being hugely popular on Instagram she claims, “I’m not good at it.”

“It’s torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this [LolaVie hair-care line],” she said. “Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”