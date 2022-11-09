Jennifer Aniston on Her I.V.F. Journey: ‘I Was Throwing Everything At It’

Zoey Grossman/Allure

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her past fertility struggles in a new interview with Allure.

The star, 53, explained, “I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be.”

Aniston went on to explain, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

She explained, “All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

“The Morning Show” star said that today she has “zero regrets.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

Zoey Grossman/Allure

Aniston said back then she found the headlines painful, like the “narrative that I was just selfish” or that “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

In fact, the “Friends” alum might write a book someday.

“I’m going to do that one day,” she said. “I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.’ I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The world creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”

She also touched on her romantic life and whether she would ever wed again, after marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest,” Jennifer confessed. “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

It also turns out that Aniston hates social media and despite being hugely popular on Instagram she claims, “I’m not good at it.”

“It’s torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this [LolaVie hair-care line],” she said. “Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”

Jen added, “I’m really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect. Look, the Internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.”

“I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad shit to ourselves,” she said, while telling her future self: “You’re going to be 65 one day and think, ‘I looked f**king great at 53.’”