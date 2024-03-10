Sterling K. Brown on That ‘This Is Us’ Reunion Photo Shoot! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was date night for Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan at the 2024 Oscars, where Sterling was up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “American Fiction.”

Billy had to ask about Brown’s recent reunion with his “This Is Us” co-stars for a photo shoot, but Sterling played coy, saying, “We’re just having fun, we’ll tell you soon.”



The couple however broke some news about a new podcast and got candid about their relationship.

Sterling shared of the podcast, “It’s called ‘We Don’t Always Agree,’ you’ll see, it’s a lot.” Ryan smiled and added, “Because we don’t always agree.”

Billy asked, “Do we ever go to bed mad?”

Sterling confessed, “I mean, maybe sometimes... You try not to… It's not like I won't go to bed and be next to her... We do have a spare bedroom that from time to time, I'm like, ‘You know what? I'm gonna get a little air,’ but in the morning we figure it out.”

Ryan insisted, “It's usually because you're hot,” explaining he runs hot and she is “always cold.”

She added, “I was trying to get some heat… but he's like, ‘I love you’ and I said, ‘You're hot.. he said, ‘Yeah... can you get off me.’”

Ryan went on, “The best part is when I'm too cold and I stick my icicle feet underneath his leg.. and he's like, ‘Aaargh!’”

Brown insisted, “I can't win, I can't win.”

And while he ultimately didn’t win the Oscar, he opened up about how “cool” it was to be nominated.

Sterling said, “I would say, I didn’t see that coming by a mile… I was happy with the work, loved the film, when they actually said my name, I said, ‘Oh, wow, that’s pretty damn cool.’”

Billy asked if he manifested his life. Brown explained, “I do believe that I live a life that is set up for divine success that God has something in store for me and that he didn’t bring me here to fail.”

Billy also spoke with his "American Fiction” co-star Jeffrey Wright, who was up for Best Actor, but lost to Cillian Murphy. Jeffrey reflected on the “difficult conversations” that “American Fiction” brings up about race and inclusion, saying it invites people to “consider these issues and have a laugh at the same time.”