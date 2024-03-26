Getty Images

Hours after his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided, Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Diddy was seen walking around freely outside of customs office.

Eyewitnesses told the site that Diddy and his party were stopped by the feds. The rapper was waiting for his group, who were being questioned.

Earlier in the day, TMZ reported authorities shut down the area around Diddy’s L.A. mansion. There was a large law enforcement presence on the ground and two helicopters above.

Officials told TMZ, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

According to FOX 11, the raids were possibly tied to a sex trafficking investigation. Footage obtained by the media outlet showed law enforcement at the L.A. property with guns drawn, as well as his sons King and Justin outside in handcuffs.

Following the raids, Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer of Diddy’s ex Cassie, released a statement.

Wigdor told Page Six, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

In November, Cassie and Diddy reached a settlement after she accused him of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship.

The following month, Combs spoke out after a fourth lawsuit was filed against him. The lawsuits involved a range of accusations that included rape, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking.

Combs wrote on Instagram, “Enough is Enough.”