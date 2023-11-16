Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex, Cassie Ventura, has filed a lawsuit against him.

In court documents obtained by “Extra,” Ventura accused Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship.

In a statement, Cassie said, “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

She continued, “With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

The lawsuit alleges that Combs raped Ventura “in her own home” when she tried to end their romantic relationship, “often punched, beat, kicked and stomped on Ms. Ventura, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding” and “forced Ms. Ventura to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters.”

According to the lawsuit, the “beatings were witnessed by Mr. Combs’ staff,” who remained silent in fear of their “ferocious boss.”

The docs compared Combs to a serial abuser, who “often showered her with gifts following incidents of physical violence.”

Moreover, the suit alleges Combs also “introduced Ms. Ventura to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse,” as well as “required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions.”

The docs claimed that Combs “blew up a man’s car” after learning that the musician was romantically interested in Ventura.

Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman responded to the lawsuit, saying, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a pay day."

Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor responded to Brafman’s statement, saying, “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.”