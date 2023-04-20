Diddy & Yung Miami Are No Longer Dating

Getty Images

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, 29, is speaking out about her past romance with Sean “Diddy” Combs, 53.

The stars were in a non-exclusive relationship… and now she says they are just friends.

Speaking with The Cut, Yung Miami explained, "We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single. That's not my man."

Looking back at their relationship, she said, "We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the Internet call it whatever they want to call it."

The stars were first linked in 2021 and confirmed they were dating on her “Caresha Please” podcast in 2022. He said at the time, "We date. We're dating. We go on dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times."

As for why they decided to announce they were seeing each other, Miami told The Cut, "I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am. We was just like, ‘If we're going to put it out there, we're going to be the ones that talk.’ I don't like anyone talking for me."

Amid their non-exclusive romance, Diddy welcomed a daughter named Love with someone else in December. The news caused fans to speculate if Yung Miami was Diddy’s “side chick.”

At one point, Diddy tweeted that she "never has been, never will be," adding, “She’s very special to me.”