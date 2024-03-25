Getty Images

Federal agents have raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in L.A. and Miami, TMZ reports.

Officials tell the site, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

TMZ reports authorities shut down the area around Diddy’s L.A. mansion. There was a large law enforcement presence on the ground and two helicopters above.

In photos posted by TMZ, it looks like Diddy’s sons King and Justin were handcuffed outside of his Beverly Hills home.

According to FOX 11, the raids were possibly tied to a sex trafficking investigation. Footage obtained by the media outlet showed law enforcement at the L.A. property with guns drawn, as well as people outside in handcuffs. Two of those detained appeared to be Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian "King" Combs, TMZ reported.

In December, Combs spoke out after a fourth lawsuit was filed against him. The lawsuits involved a range of accusations that included rape, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking.

Combs wrote on Instagram, “Enough is Enough.”