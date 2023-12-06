Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out after a fourth lawsuit has been filed against him.

In a new lawsuit, Combs has been accused of gang-raping and sex trafficking a then 17-year-old girl in 2003.

In the filing, obtained by Page Six, the accuser, referred to as “Ms. Doe,” claimed that Diddy and two other men drugged and raped her at his home recording studio.

Just after the filing, Combs took to Instagram to deny all the claims about him.

Combs wrote on Instagram, “Enough is Enough.”

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Sean continued. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Last month, Sean settled a lawsuit with his ex, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape, abuse, and sex trafficking.

In a statement, Cassie wrote, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs’ lawyer emphasized, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

After the settlement, Combs was hit with more lawsuits. In Joi Dickerson-Neal’s lawsuit, she has accused him of drugging, sexual assault, and abuse after they met up for dinner while she was a Syracuse University student in 1991. She is suing for “substantial and lifetime injuries.”

Combs’ rep responded to the lawsuit, telling E! News, “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more."