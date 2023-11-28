Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Steps Down as Revolt Chairman Amid More Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Getty Images

Just days after more sexual assault lawsuits were filed against him, rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided to step down as chairman of Revolt.

In a statement, Revolt wrote on Instagram, “Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Last week, podcaster Dawn Montgomery announced her departure from Revolt’s “Monuments to Me” podcast. She wrote on X, “I won’t be signing on to do the [third] season of @revolttv’s ‘Monuments To Me’ podcast. I am a SA survivor [and] I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while [Diddy] leads the company. Believe Black women.”

Dawn’s announcement came just after Sean settled a lawsuit with his ex, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape, abuse, and sex trafficking.

In a statement, Cassie wrote, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs’ lawyer emphasized, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Since then, Combs has been hit with more lawsuits. In Joi Dickerson-Neal’s lawsuit, she has accused him of drugging, sexual assault, and abuse after they met up for dinner while she was a Syracuse University student in 1991. She is suing for “substantial and lifetime injuries.”

Combs’ rep responded to the lawsuit, telling E! News, “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more."