Halle Bailey Thinks Baby Halo Has a Musical Future (Exclusive)

Halle Bailey stunned at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Halle, who gave an update on her baby boy Halo!

She gushed, ‘He’s so smart. He’s so amazing. I think he’s going to be a music baby. He loves the piano. I feel like I can already hear what his voice would sound like if he started to sing.”

Halle and boyfriend DDG welcomed Halo sometime last year.

Halle added, “He’s just the most beautiful thing in the world.”

As for landing the cover of Essence, Bailey called it a “crazy” moment. She elaborated, “I look at that and I’m so grateful to God. I’m so honored to be here today in the midst of all of these amazing Black women who have inspired me for so long. It’s so beautiful.”

Bailey described being honored as a “mind freak” because she has been going to the event for years!

Halle loves the event, saying, “When Black women, when we get together and we lift each other up… there’s no better feeling in the world.”