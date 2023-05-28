'The Little Mermaid' Makes a Box Office Splash — Leaving Haters All Wet

Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" received a tidal wave of support over the holiday weekend, surfing to the fifth-best Memorial Day Weekend opening of all time.

Variety reports that the romantic musical about a lovestruck mermaid will earn $118 over four days.

Led by Halle Bailey in a star-making turn as Ariel, the film was directed by Rob Marshall and features Melissa McCarthy as evil Ursula, the conniving sea witch, as well as Jonah Hauer-King as swoon-worthy Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Ariel's disapproving dad King Triton, Noma Dumezweni as her queen mother, and voice performances by Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The update had faced pushback on social media over Bailey's casting by — what do you call 'em? Oh, yeah — haters, who were attached to Ariel being depicted as white and with flame-red hair. But real life isn't Twitter, and neither is the box office, and the film is set to be one of Disney's biggest successes in recent years.

“It’s a classic,” Tony Chambers, Disney’s head of distribution, told Variety. “You ask a lot of women or men of my age and it’s ‘Little Mermaid’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ that rank as their favorite animated movie. It’s a story that takes them back to their respective childhoods and this movie is the perfect opportunity for a lot of people to pass that love on to the next generation.”

The film cost $250 million, so has to demonstrate it can stay afloat over the summer, but a $68.3 million haul from international markets is another good sign that it will swim, not sink.

With "The Little Mermaid" a hit, Disney might deliver more live-action versions of its classics in the near future.

The rest of the Memorial Day Weekend box office, according to projections:

(1) "The Little Mermaid," $118M

(2) "Fast X," $28.7M

(3) "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3," $20M

(4) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," $6.3M

(5) "The Machine," $5.8M

(6) "About My Father," $5.3M

(7) "Kandahar," $3M

(8) "You Hurt My Feelings," $1.8M

(9) "Evil Dead Rise," $1M+