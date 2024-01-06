Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome a Son

Getty Images

It's a boy!

After all the pregnancy speculation, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG announced the arrival of little Halo on Instagram Saturday.

Turns out that little Halo has been here a little while already!

Bailey, 23, wrote, "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

The post included a darling photo of Mom and Dad's hands intertwined with one of Halo's tiny hands.

Bailey and DDG have been together over a year already, and went Instagram official in March.

Bailey never confirmed she was expecting, going so far as to swat down comments about looking like she had "pregnancy nose."

"You know why?" she wrorte. "Because I'm Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone."