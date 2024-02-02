Getty Images

Halle Bailey was back on the red carpet after welcoming her son Halo with boyfriend DDG.

Halle and DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., spoke to “Extra’s” Megan Ryte at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective, saying it was hard to leave their newborn son.

Bailey said of attending the event, “There is nothing like being acknowledged, by your peers, by your loved ones, by your community, just to be in the room is so special. I’m here with Darryl, this is our first night out.”

Megan asked what it was like to leave Halo for the first time. Halle said, “It was a lot.” Darryl added, “It was a lot, he be crying a lot.”

Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz were being honored at the event, and Halle said it meant “everything” to be there.