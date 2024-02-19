Kyle Richards on Being ‘Together, but Not Together’ with Mauricio Umansky (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton hit the green carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to Kyle and Kathy, whose interview was crashed by Carmen Electra.

Carmen called herself an “RHOBH” fan, saying, “I don’t miss a show, I am addicted.”

Kyle quipped that Carmen should be on the show, adding, “I will scissor you, I will scissor you.”

Kyle also gave an update on how she and her husband Mauricio are doing amid their separation, saying, “We are doing okay. We’re actually pretty good, considering. We’re very good friends. We always were, even as a married couple. We live in the same house, we are family — we’re doing good, considering.”

Kyle admitted, “I never thought we would be in the situation.”

Kathy “never thought” so either!

Kyle emphasized, “To be getting along like this, having dinner... together, but not together.”

Kyle also shared why she thinks “RHOBH” resonates, saying, “We’ve been very real and opened our lives all these years…People are really invested… There’s a connection there.”

Kyle was happy to have her family support, with Kathy by her side. She commented, “It means the world to me… knowing that I have their support no matter what.”

Along with saying it “feels really good,” Kyle pointed out about Kathy, “She knows me. She knows when I get quiet it means I’m struggling… She knows me very well.”