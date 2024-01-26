Kathy Hilton Reveals Daughter Paris’ Diaper-Changing Mishap! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kathy Hilton is chatting all about her family and her new partnership with Smirnoff.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Kathy, who dished on how daughter Paris is doing as a mom of two to Phoenix and London, including a funny diaper-changing mishap!

Kathy shared, “A few months back, she went to change the diaper and I was there with her… Anyway, she got some pe- pee in her face so she’s like, ‘Mom, wait, what?’ I was like, ‘Forgot to warn you about that.’”

Despite the mishap, Hilton called her daughter a “very natural” mom. She added, “I’m just so glad she’s so happy. She’s waited a long time for this.”

Kathy noted that Paris is feeling “very full and whole” with her two children and husband Carter Reum, saying, “She’s at peace.”

Paris surprised Kathy on “Paris in Love” with the arrival of Phoenix. Paris surprised the world again with the arrival of London.

As for how Phoenix is doing as a big brother to London, Kathy commented, “He loves her. He pets her like a puppy.”

Kathy described Phoenix as a “happy baby.”

Phoenix just turned 1. Kathy shared, “He’s taking his birthday pictures and he is a little ham… always a smile on his face.”

Kathy also opened up about how sister Kyle Richards is doing amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, saying, “I think she’s really happy and doing really well… I think she is in a good place.”

Kathy recently celebrated Kyle’s birthday, saying, “It was the best. We had such a good night.”

One secret that Kathy’s kept from her family until now, her debut performance singing and dancing for Smirnoff Ice Smash Tea.