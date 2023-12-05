Getty

Denise Richards is talking about that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dinner party episode!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Denise at Kathy Hilton’s PJ party, and Richards shared, “Kathy Hilton knows how to throw a party, and she knows how to celebrate the holidays for sure. I love her.”

Denise is back on “RHOBH,” and she opened up about her return as a guest after starring on the reality series.

She laughed, saying, “Well, I did a dinner episode…”

Terri pointed out, “I believe it’s being called the dinner party from hell.”

Denise replied, “So I have heard,” adding, “Unfortunately, I didn’t do any confessionals. So, they’ll have a little opinion of me. Whatever. It was a weed party thrown by someone who is sober.”

Terri asked if it is fair that she didn’t get to do confessionals and Richards replied, “It is what it is. I can obviously say stuff here or on social media, but it is what it is, so you’re welcome, Erika [Jayne].”

Would she ever return to the series full-time? “I always say ‘never say never’ with everything in life.”