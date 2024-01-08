Kathy Hilton Spills on Lunch Date with Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday night, Kathy Hilton hit up the 2024 Golden Globes Billboard after-party!

“Extra” spoke with Kathy, who dished on her recent lunch date with sister Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade. She shared, “So, so nice, and then Morgan came by and met Nikki and James, her husband.”

“And we adore her, we love her,” Kathy added.

As for Kathy’s reality TV stint, she said, “It’s been really good except when something is edited in a way that it comes off in a different way… You don’t hear the entire [conversation], but you know, you sign up for these things, so, yeah, you have to expect that.”

Kathy also spoke about spending the holidays with her grandbabies, including daughter Paris’ new baby girl London. She gushed, “Oh, the best.”