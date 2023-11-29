Getty Images

Kathy Hilton is ready for the holidays with her DirecTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event!

“Extra’s” Special Correspondent Teddi Mellencamp spoke with Kathy about the bash, and she opened up about her daughter Paris Hilton’s new baby girl London. Kathy also reacted to all the headlines about her comments on “Today” about sister Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage, and revealed if she plans to return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“We have a relationship with DirecTV and we both love the Ronald McDonald Foundation, so we are tonight doing a toy drive for them… and kicking off the holidays and having all of you here, friends and family, it’s just very, very special.”



She went on to talk about London, saying, “My heart is so filled to have my new granddaughter.”

London’s big brother Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January, was a big surprise to the family, but Hilton told Mellencamp, “London was not a surprise.”

Kathy said of Paris and husband Carter Reum, “Don’t judge people. When you are having a surrogate, you’ve got to respect the privacy… There is another person involved. Paris and Carter… they’re grown, it is not about what I want anymore… I get it, they did not want that getting out… They figured if Kim, Kyle and I get together...”

Teddi commented, “You might mention it.”

Kathy smiled, saying, “I think we are all pretty good at keeping secrets… It is what it is… I am just grateful, and I am thrilled, and I am happy.”

She is not happy about Internet trolls. Recently, comments were being made online about Phoenix’s head size. Teddi said her daughter Dove had lambdoid craniosynostosis, to which Kathy replied, “I told her about that.”

Teddi added, “I didn’t want people to speculate what was going on with Dove before a doctor.”

Kathy continued, “Basically, there are a lot of wonderful people out there, too. Thank God we have those people, and they really do make you feel good.”

Hilton said she does read ALL the comments. “I read them all, and the good outweighs the bad.”

Kathy also clarified her comment about Kyle and Mauricio, when she said they would not reconcile.

“Look, I said that… She would no way, because a lot of people were asking me before that, ‘Is this a storyline?’ There is no way that anyone of these girls on the show would use something like that. I think she has thought long and hard, I would love it if they could put it back together, that would be great. Never say never.”