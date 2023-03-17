Getty Images

Kathy Hilton is opening up about the moment she met her daughter Paris Hilton’s newborn baby boy Phoenix.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Kathy at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's “An Unforgettable Evening” benefit gala. Hilton said of her grandson, “I just left him three hours ago. He is such a little angel,” adding, “Getting heavy and heavier every few days.”

Paris previously revealed that the baby’s arrival was a surprise to her mom Kathy.

Hilton told Lahmers, “I was in shock, I was in complete shock. We didn’t have our Christmas together because she was working out of the country. She said, ‘I have a surprise for you,’ and it was my Christmas present. Then she waited a few minutes and goes, ‘I have one more surprise for you.’”

Kathy revealed, “I thought maybe it’s a puppy, because my husband and I lost my dog."

Holding her heart with a huge smile on her face, she said, "Anyway, she walks in, blanket falls down, and I just go, ‘Who is this? What is this?’"

Earlier this week, "Extra" spoke with Paris about motherhood. She admitted, “I have always wanted to be a mom, and just to have my baby boy here has been a dream come true.”