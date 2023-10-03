Check out a trailer for the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

This trailer’s major focus is on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, as their 27-year marriage falls apart.

In the trailer, Kyle is seen tearing up while discussing the marriage with Erika Girardi. She tells Erika, “Complete strangers are like, 'You made us believe in true love and now it's all...'"

Erika chimes in, saying, “This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can f**k off."

When Garcelle Beauvais asks Kyle if there was infidelity in another clip, she answers, “I don’t know.”

In another clip, Sutton Stracke is sharing her take on Kyle and Mauricio’s separation, telling producers, “Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there's smoke, there's fire."

Near the end of the trailer, Kyle and Mauricio are seen having a conversation with their kids. Kyle assures their kids, “We are a very strong family, and we always will be.”

Before their meeting with their kids, Mauricio jokes to Kyle, “I'm just glad it's you out there having an affair.” Kyle quips, “For once, it’s me.”