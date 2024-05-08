Kim Kardashian Screams at ‘Unbearable’ Khloé in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 5 Trailer

“The Kardashians” is back for season 5!

On Wednesday, Hulu released a trailer for the reality show, which has Kim and Khloé Kardashian getting into a tiff.

In one part of the trailer, Kim says that Khloé is “unbearable.” The cameras are there for a conversation between the sisters, with Kim telling Khloé, “What you don’t realize is sometimes you have a stick up your a**.”

Khloé responds, “You are going through a lot right now and you’re taking it out on me.”

Kim doesn’t seem to like Khloé’s comments, saying, “Get out!”

In another part of the trailer, Kim tells her mom Kris Jenner that Khloé is “judgmental.”

The trailer also shares a glimpse of Khloé’s life after Tristan Thompson, showing her hitting the town as camera flashes go off!

During a one-on-conversation, Kourtney asks Khloé if she is having sex. After Khloé doesn’t give much of a response, Kourtney comments, “I wouldn’t think so, to be honest.”

The trailer also puts the focus on Kourtney’s high-risk pregnancy.

While Kourtney called the pregnancy a “blessing,” she admitted it was a “terrifying” ordeal to go through fetal surgery.

Kris Jenner also breaks down over her own health issues, telling her family, “They found a cyst and a little tumor.”

After the revelation, the trailer cuts to a scene of Kylie Jenner crying and then Kendall running to her side to hug her.

Though the family had stressed the desire to slow down, it looks like they haven’t!

Kim is trying to balance her family life with her businesses, acting career, and law school.

Kris says, “Being a working mom is really hard.”

The trailer ends with Scott Disick asking Khloé if she was wearing a nipple bra under a tight T-shirt and she responds, “These aren’t my nipples, so you guys know. They’re Kim’s.”

Khloé was referencing Kim’s SKIMS nipple bra.