Kim Kardashian’s Waist Is Teeny-Tiny in Silver Met Gala 2024 Gown

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was cinched in a corset-style dress at the 2024 Met Gala.

The reality star’s waist looked shockingly tiny as she hit the red carpet in a silver Margiela by John Galliano dress. The look featured a strapless bustier with a sheer chain mail dress with a floral motif. She completed the look with a gray cardigan sweater.

Kim went icy blonde for fashion’s big night, and wore her hair in soft waves.

The dress paid homage to this year’s theme “The Garden of Time,” which goes along with the exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”