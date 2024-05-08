‘MILF Manor’ Stars on Awkward Father-Son Striptease Contest! (Exclusive)

Sex, drama, and dating younger men... “MILF Manor” is back for a sexy new Season 2!

This season, the men’s dads are also making a play for the women!

“Extra” spoke with Kelly, Sam and his dad Darren on what we can expect in the new season.

Kelly dished on a father-son striptease contest, saying, “It was between the young’uns and their dads. They had to win to get a date with us… They had to convince us that, you know, they’re worthy of our time.”

Darren admitted there was some “weirdness,” saying, “Doing a striptease on TV, that part, but with my son in the same room, that was a whole new experience.”

Sam chimed in, saying, “Having to kind of strip down to underwear and try to look hot while doing it while my dad’s just staring at me, it felt a little awkward.”

Sam admitted it “got a little weird” when his dad showed up on crutches on the series since he wasn’t expecting it.

He added, “I never thought I’d be dating the same women as my dad.”

Darren commented, “I didn’t know he was doing this show… It was a surprise until we walked into the house and all of a sudden, I’m with the other dads.”

At that point, Darren decided to “just roll with it.”

They have a close relationship, though, and actually got approval and advice on the women they were dating.

The MILFs were not in on the big twist either!

Kelly noted, “It was a welcome surprise.”

“I can still remember my reaction and how I felt,” Kelly elaborated. “They’re obviously good-looking young men. However, they’re younger than my daughter. Still trying to stay positive like, ‘Woohoo, I signed up for this and we’re just gonna enjoy the ride,’ and then when the dads show up, we’re like, ‘Now, we’re talking.’”