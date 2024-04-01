Television April 01, 2024
First Look at ‘MILF Manor’ Season 2
“MILF Manor” is returning to TLC later this month!
The upcoming season will feature a new group of MILFs looking for love!
The new season will have “one shocking twist and plenty of unexpected twists and turns.”
Check out a trailer of the second season, which features some racy moments of people getting oiled up and licked!
Based on a press release for the show, here are the MILFS below!
Barby, 45
Christina, 46
Crystal, 48
Jami, 51
Kelly, 59
Lannette, 50
“MILF Manor” premieres Sunday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.