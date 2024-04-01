First Look at ‘MILF Manor’ Season 2

“MILF Manor” is returning to TLC later this month!

The upcoming season will feature a new group of MILFs looking for love!

The new season will have “one shocking twist and plenty of unexpected twists and turns.”

Check out a trailer of the second season, which features some racy moments of people getting oiled up and licked!

Based on a press release for the show, here are the MILFS below!

Barby, 45

TLC

Christina, 46

TLC

Crystal, 48

TLC

Jami, 51

TLC

Kelly, 59

TLC

Lannette, 50

TLC