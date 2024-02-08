Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush talked with his yoga classmate and the star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Kyle Richards,

Kyle opened up about the serious strain on her marriage to Mauricio Umansky as it is being played out on TV, as well as her close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Billy asked if this has been the hardest season of “RHOBH” so far, and Kyle told him, “Yes, absolutely. It’s been the toughest time in my life.”

He noted how it has gotten “deeply personal,” and she agreed, “It has, absolutely.”

Billy said, “It makes you very relatable. These are things that everyone deals with.” He shared, “I was married for 20 years, got divorced.”

He asked if she and Mauricio are at that point. She said, “No.”

She continued, “We’ve been married 28 years. Just recently, it is hard. We live under the same roof and we get along and we’re just trying to figure it out.”

Bush asked, “How often are you under the same roof?”

She explained, “Last couple of months, not a lot at all, honestly.”

Billy touched on rumors about her and country singer Morgan Wade, asking, “Just friends, if I may?”

Kyle said, “Yeah. Everyone is so fascinated by this. Honestly, I think if she didn’t have tattoos and everything that people wouldn’t be so intrigued.”

Richards just got some ink of her own! “I went from zero to seven… I’m in my ‘I don’t give a you-know-what’ era.”

She’s also working on a new project with Morgan in her new era. “It started as a documentary but may be a docuseries. We’ll see,” she revealed.

Kyle also revealed that the “RHOBH” cast has already taped the reunion, saying, “We did… whew!”

Her sister Kathy Hilton was there, and Richards said of their relationship, “I was great with her going into it. I was certainly not going to be in a situation like I was last year, because that was horrible, devastating to me.”

As for what happens between them at the reunion, she would only say, “You are going to have to tune in.”

Billy also asked about Dorit being nervous going into the reunion. Kyle said, “The thing is, she said some things. I’ve been going through such a challenging time, and some of the women on the show, especially, you know, Sutton, were really making my life so much more complicated with the things they are saying and things they are asking me on camera — and they were my friends. So, I was like, ‘Why are they doing this to me? I’m so confused.’ So, when Dorit said some things in her interviews, it affected my relationship because I’m like, ‘You’re making it so much harder for me. Like, you know what I’m going through.’ All of these statements and comments are just making my life so much more difficult for me. And I expect that sometimes from certain cast members, but not from people you consider are close friends.”

Bush told her, “Erika Jayne said she wanted you to be eviscerated in the reunion?”

Kyle replied, “Everybody was so upset about that, you know, like fans and followers messaging me. And even my friends were. But Erika is such a great friend to me — I love her and I trust her and I adore her and I know what she meant when she said that. What she meant in that moment was that she was, she felt annihilated last year. So, she was basically saying like…”

Billy interjected, “I’d like it to be somebody else now.”

Richards agreed, continuing, “Exactly. I really didn’t take it like that because I know her so well. This is someone I trust telling everything to. She’s never stabbed me in the back. She’s always supported me.”

As for who she admires the most across the Housewives franchise, she said, “I admire the women on ‘Beverly Hills.’ Other than the fact that they are on reality television, you wouldn’t know they’re on reality television. They all have so much going on in their lives and in business and really smart… No diss to the other franchises, but I’m proud of the women that are on the show.”