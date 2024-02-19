Instagram

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are Instagram official!

Over the weekend, Joe posted a series of photos from his week in review, including his Valentine’s Day celebration with Caitlin.

In a selfie, Caitlin and Joe appear to be at a concert.

In another photo, Caitlin posed in front of a heart-shaped box of chocolates and roses.

Just days ago, it was reported that Joe and Caitlin have moved in together.

Sources told TMZ that the two are in love and have bonded over their Pittsburgh roots.

Page Six added that Caitlin still “has her own place.”

The couple made it red carpet official in December.

The lovebirds attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at NYC's Cipriani, with Joe in a black suit and a gray shirt and tie. Caitlin wowed in an emerald-green gown that featured a slit up to there.

Joe, whose Armenian background was the subject of an episode of "Finding Your Roots" this year, was presented with the COAF Humanitarian Award.

Joe and Caitlin were first linked in September.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Joe, 46, was seen leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice with “Winning Time” actress Caitlin O’Connor, 33.

People reported that they met in early 2023… in a hot tub! The occasion was a small party after the premiere of HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Joe’s ex, Sofía Vergara, recently revealed what went wrong in their marriage.

Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

Vergara is the mother of son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. She noted, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."

She pointed out, “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

Sofía and Joe announced their split in July after seven years of marriage.