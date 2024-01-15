Sofía Vergara on Public Split from Joe Manganiello: ‘You Can’t Hide’

Getty

Sofía Vergara is opening up about going through a public divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Vergara isn’t bothered by the media frenzy. She told “CBS Sunday Morning,” “You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that's part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

Sofía showed appreciation to the press on how the split was covered in the news. She said, “I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is.”

She added, “It wasn’t bad… I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”

Sofía is taking the split in stride and “moving on” on with her life.

A few months ago, Vergara opened up about her “very interesting year.”

She told People magazine at her Toty Transforma AHA suncare brand launch, “I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult.”

Referencing her split with Joe, Vergara said, “I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”