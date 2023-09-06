Sofía Vergara on Her Girls’ Night at Beyoncé Concert! (Exclusive)

Instagram

On Tuesday night, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Sofía Vergara after the latest “America’s Got Talent” live performances, just days after she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium.

Of her girls’ night, Vergara shared, “I was invited by my friend Anastasia and we had the best time because, I mean, we knew every single song.”

She emphasized, “That’s when you enjoy a concert, you know every single song.”

Vergara was partying it up while watching Beyoncé perform, saying, “When you’re in those suites, you have food, you have alcohol, you have drinks, so the party just happens.”

This summer, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are making waves with their tours. Sofía said, “It’s such a summer of girls, it’s so exciting.”

Vergara also couldn’t help but admire her fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum on the red carpet. She commented, “Look at her, she looks like a Smurf.”

Sofia also raved about the acts that are competing in the finale of “AGT,” saying, “Two of my favorite acts of the whole season were here tonight, Simon’s Golden Buzzer and the French acrobat.”

She went on, “It was incredible in person. It was like even more breathtaking because you see all the danger, you see him doing all the sword-swallowing while doing all these crazy things.”