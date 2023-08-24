Sofía Vergara & Heidi Klum Gush Over Their ‘AGT’ Sisterhood! (Exclusive)

NBC

After her “hot and single” summer vacation amid her split with Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara is back to work on “America’s Got Talent.”

With some of her “America’s Got Talent” family by her side, Heidi Klum and Terry Crews, Vergara sat down for a brand-new backstage interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Sofia was “excited” to being reunited with her “AGT” family, saying, “I was like looking forward because some months we try to be connected but we’re not because everybody has their own life, their own work so we barely see each other.”

Vergara was surprised with her sisterhood bond with Heidi. She said, “I’m Latin. Heidi’s German. I don’t think I’m gonna have anything in common with her and then suddenly I realized, it’s like a Latin girl trapped in a German tall body. She can dance, sing, go crazy, party… I want to be her when I grow up.”

Heidi reciprocated the love for Sofía, saying, “I love you. I even wear sensible heels for you.”

Vergara quipped, “She’s a supermodel, so I’m not gonna let her be, like, a lot taller than me all the time.”