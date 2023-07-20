Joe Manganiello Officially Files for Divorce from Sofía Vergara

Getty

Joe Manganiello, 46, and Sofía Vergara, 51, are one step closer to ending their marriage.

The “True Blood” star hired attorney Laura Wasser and officially filed divorce papers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

In docs obtained by “Extra,” Manganiello cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and lists their separation date as July 2. It is noted that the stars have a prenup.

Earlier this week, DailyMail.com reported the stars signed an ironclad prenup before they said “I do” in 2015, noting Sofía is worth a whopping $180 million, while Joe has about $40 million.

Meanwhile, a source tells People that having kids was at the center of the split.

"He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," an insider told the magazine. Vergara is already the mother of Manolo, 31.

Another source told People that the actor and actress "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Previously, a Vergara insider told People, “They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives.”

The source insisted they had a “passionate” romance and “kept the flames hot for quite a while,” but it didn’t last.

The insider explained, “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.”

The exes announced their split on Monday, telling Page Six, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe and Sofía started dating in 2014 and got engaged that Christmas Eve. They wed in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Back in 2021, the couple spoke with “Extra,” reminiscing about the first time they met.

Joe revealed, “The first time I saw her in person was backstage at the MTV Music Awards… where Gaga wore the meat dress. [Sofía] was presenting after me, so I came down offstage and walked by her and said something like, ‘Break a leg,’ or something like that and it was like, ‘Jeez, look at that, wow, okay!’”