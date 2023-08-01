Sofía Vergara Files Divorce Response, Asks Court to Enforce Prenup

Getty

Sofía Vergara, 51, is moving forward with her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The couple announced their split on July 17, and Joe, 46, filed for divorce on July 20.

Now, Sofía has responded, and lists “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce in docs obtained by “Extra.”

The “Modern Family” alum also asks the court to enforce the exes’ prenuptial agreement.

Last month, DailyMail.com reported the stars signed an ironclad prenup before they said “I do” in 2015, noting Sofía is worth a whopping $180 million, while Joe has about $40 million.

When they first announced the split with a statement to Page Six, they said, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Meanwhile, a source tells People that having kids was at the center of the split.

"He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," an insider told the magazine. Vergara is already the mother of Manolo, 31.

Another source told People that the actor and actress "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Previously, a Vergara insider told People, “They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives.”

The source insisted they had a “passionate” romance and “kept the flames hot for quite a while,” but it didn’t last.

The insider explained, “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.”

Joe and Sofía started dating in 2014 and got engaged that Christmas Eve. They wed in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.