Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara Spotted Separately After Their Split

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Joe Manganiello was spotted for the first time since his split with Sofía Vergara.

In pics obtained by People magazine, Manganiello was photographed Saturday running errands with his dog Bubbles in Los Angeles.

Most noticeably, Joe was without his wedding ring.

Hours after the sighting, Sofía was seen stepping out to celebrate her sister Veronica’s birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood.

Vergara posted a pic from her girls’ night on Instagram, captioning the pic with heart emojis.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Vergara wore a form-fitting blue dress while sitting at a table with Veronica, niece Claudia and friend Margarita Heilbron.

Last month, Joe filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In Sofía’s response, she also listed “irreconcilable differences,” asking the court to enforce their prenuptial agreement.

DailyMail.com reported the stars signed an ironclad prenup before they said “I do” in 2015, noting Sofía is worth a whopping $180 million, while Joe has about $40 million.

A month ago, they announced the split with a statement to Page Six, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Meanwhile, a source claimed to People that having kids was at the center of the split.

"He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," an insider told the magazine.

Vergara is already the mother of Manolo, 31.

Another source told People that the actor and actress "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Previously, a Vergara insider told People, “They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives.”

The source insisted they had a “passionate” romance and “kept the flames hot for quite a while,” but it didn’t last.

The insider explained, “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.”

The two had been married for seven years after getting together in 2014.