Sofía Vergara, 51, and Joe Manganiello, 46, are divorcing after seven years of marriage, and it looks like each will be taking their own fortune with them.

That’s because the exes reportedly signed an ironclad prenup before they said “I do” in 2015.

DailyMail.com says Sofía is worth a whopping $180 million, while Joe has about $40 million, and that when they said “I do,” the stars signed a $100-million prenup to protect their assets.

She once touched on the topic with Howard Stern, saying that Manganiello had no issues signing the docs. According to Vergara, Joe told her, “Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want.”

Vergara had a lot to protect after starring on “Modern Family” for 11 seasons. Forbes reports that during the show’s heyday, she was earning $500,000 per episode for a season that lasted 22 episodes.

In 2020, the outlet named Vergara the highest-paid TV actress for raking in $43 million.

After “Modern Family,” she moved on to “America’s Got Talent” where the star reportedly makes $10 million per season.

As for Joe, his net worth likely stems from his days on “True Blood,” and many other projects like the “Magic Mike” franchise.

The exes announced their split on Monday, telling Page Six, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe and Sofía started dating in 2014 and got engaged that Christmas Eve. They wed in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Back in 2021, the couple spoke with “Extra,” reminiscing about the first time they met.

Joe revealed, “The first time I saw her in person was backstage at the MTV Music Awards… where Gaga wore the meat dress. [Sofía] was presenting after me, so I came down offstage and walked by her and said something like, ‘Break a leg,’ or something like that and it was like, ‘Jeez, look at that, wow, okay!’”