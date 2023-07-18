Why Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Getty

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their split on Monday, and now sources are speaking out about what led to the divorce.

A Vergara insider told People magazine, “They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives.”

The source insisted they had a “passionate” romance and “kept the flames hot for quite a while,” but it didn’t last.

The insider explained, “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.”

Another insider agreed saying that they were “so in love” and “really happy,” but in the end said, “They had differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress."

The Sofía source said the “Modern Family” alum had concerns about marrying a fellow actor, adding, “Sofía is a smart and hardworking girl who thinks of everything that could go wrong before it actually does. Joe is pretty low key and for years this suited both of them. This has been chipping away for a while.”

Another source talked to DailyMail.com saying the stars’ “attitudes on everything were completely different and something like that is extremely draining for a relationship and they got to the point where it would be a good day and one thing would be said or done and they would just get upset with each other.”

The insider continued, "It added up to where now it is easier and more relaxing not being together. When people say they will be friendly, they will, but the romance part of things is over. They grew a part from something that could have been really good."

The exes addressed the split in a statement to Page Six on Monday, saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Meanwhile, Vergara is celebrating her 51st birthday in Capri, and posting lots of sexy swimsuit and bikini pics on Instagram.

Last week, Joe did wish her a happy birthday with a throwback pic and wrote, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”

The couple started dating in 2014 and got engaged that Christmas Eve. They wed in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Back in 2021, the couple spoke with “Extra,” and reminisced about the first time they met.

Joe revealed, “The first time I saw her in person was backstage at the MTV Music Awards… where Gaga wore the meat dress. [Sofía] was presenting after me, so I came down offstage and walked by her and said something like, ‘Break a leg,’ or something like that and it was like, ‘Jeez, look at that, wow, okay!’”