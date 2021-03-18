Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Reflect on the First Time They Met, Plus: Their New Cadillac Campaign

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who have been married for six years, found a silver lining during the pandemic — each other.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the couple, who chatted about everything from his wild hairdos to the first time they met to their Cadillac campaign.

Joe was sporting his usual look for the interview after having a white mohawk while filming “Justice League” that he then dyed blue.

Manganiello explained, “The blue mohawk is gone… I shaved that bald in December and this is the grow-back.” Sofía is happy, saying, “Thank God it was really fast, the grow-back… It was fun to see him like that, but I wouldn’t have loved it if it was a permanent choice.”

Joe was happy to have time at home during the lockdown, saying, “It’s been great. It’s been nice seeing her and being here and not having to travel as much, so it’s great being around.”

Reminiscing about the first time they met, Joe revealed, “The first time I saw her in person was backstage at the MTV Music Awards… where Gaga wore the meat dress. [Sofía] was presenting after me, so I came down offstage and walked by her and said something like, ‘Break a leg,’ or something like that and it was like, ‘Jeez, look at that, wow, okay!’”

Sofía shared, “I was like, ‘Who is that guy?’ but of course it never occurred I would be able to go out with him or anything because he was like too handsome, younger than me. It didn’t even pass into my head that we were going to end up married.”

Now that they are married, Terri quizzed them with some quarantine relationship questions, starting with, “Who sanitizes everything out of the two of you?” Vergara answered, “Um… me.”

“Who is the neat one of the two of you?” Sofía again replied, “Me.” Terri asked Joe, “How is she in the kitchen, does she cook?” Joe shook his head, admitting, “Nothing,” before adding, “She makes arepas sometimes in the morning.” Sofía explained, “It’s a Colombian breakfast. It’s delicious. He loves it… It’s a thicker tortilla, like a bread… You can put whatever you want on top, like cheese, meats, butter.”

They are both busy working. Joe has a bunch of new movies, including “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on HBO Max, and Sofía is back for her second season of “America’s Got Talent.” She said, “I’m having a great time. I got so lucky to come out of ‘Modern Family’ to another show that everybody is great.” Joe said, “It looks like it’s a blast.”

Joe and Sofía also joined the Jonas Brothers, Tiffany Haddish and Twitch in the driver’s seat as they discovered the new Super Cruise feature for Cadillac’s Let Go campaign.

Vergara said of trying the hands-free driver-assistance feature, “It was fun and terrifying, but super fun… When you switch lanes, you just tap the lane changer and it will sense where the cars are on the road and it will speed up or slow down depending on where the cars are. It’s amazing.”