Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are ending their seven-year marriage.

The couple told Page Six in a statement, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source added, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Meanwhile, Vergara is celebrating her 51st birthday in Capri, and posting lots of sexy swimsuit and bikini pics on Instagram.

Last week, Joe did wish her a happy birthday with a throwback pic and wrote, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”

The couple started dating in 2014 and got engaged that Christmas Eve. They wed in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Back in 2021, the couple spoke with “Extra,” and reminisced about the first time they met.

Joe revealed, “The first time I saw her in person was backstage at the MTV Music Awards… where Gaga wore the meat dress. [Sofía] was presenting after me, so I came down offstage and walked by her and said something like, ‘Break a leg,’ or something like that and it was like, ‘Jeez, look at that, wow, okay!’”