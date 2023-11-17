Sofía Vergara Gets Candid About ‘Very Difficult’ Year Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Getty Images

“Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara is opening up on her “very interesting year.”

On Thursday night, she told People magazine at her Toty Transforma AHA suncare brand launch, “I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult.”

Referencing her split with Joe Manganiello, Vergara said, “I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”

In July, news broke about Sofía and Joe’s split after seven years of marriage.

Despite what happened in her personal and professional life, Vergara remains optimistic. She said, “It’s not like it’s bad. I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I’m very excited for next year.”

In January, Sofía’s new Netflix show “Griselda” is premiering. She shared, “I start the world press tour right after New Year’s [Eve], so I’m ready for that. It’s going to be exciting.”

Vergara is hoping for a fresh start in 2024, but noted, “I don’t know if there’s such a thing as a fresh start at 51.”

She went on, “I don’t know if I’m fresh anymore, but I’m just excited. I’m excited for the TV show that is coming. I’m excited for Toty, which has been doing really well since we started, and people are loving it because it’s such a good, quality product.”