Joe Manganiello & Caitlin O'Connor Are Red-Carpet Official!

Getty Images

Joe Manganiello, 46, and Caitlin O'Connor, 33, made their red-carpet debut as a couple Saturday night — and they did it in style!

The lovebirds attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at NYC's Cipriani, with Joe in a black suit and a gray shirt and tie. Caitlin wowed in an emerald-green gown that featured a slit up to there.

Caitlin's green earrings and chain heels were fun accents, and she wore her hair pulled back for a regal look.

Joe, whose Armenian background was the subject of an episode of "Finding Your Roots" this year, was presented with the COAF Humanitarian Award.

People magazine reports the two first met earlier this year... in a hot tub! The occasion was a small party after the premiere of HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."