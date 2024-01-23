Getty Images

Actress Sofía Vergara, 51, is opening up on what went wrong in her marriage to Joe Manganiello, 47.

Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

Vergara is the mother of son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. She noted, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."

She pointed out, “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

Sofía and Joe announced their split in July after seven years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara recently weighed in on going through a public divorce. She isn’t bothered by the media frenzy, telling “CBS Sunday Morning,” “You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that's part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

Sofía showed appreciation to the press on how the split was covered in the news. She said, “I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is.”