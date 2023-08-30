NBC

Sofía Vergara, 51, is making it known she’s a single lady amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

On Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” contestant Ahren Belisle flirted with the actress during his comedy act.

Belisle, who has cerebral palsy, uses a text to speech app to deliver his jokes. He used autocorrect to his advantage on the episode to tell his dog, “Go fetch Sofía Viagra,” before adding, “Oh, no… I meant Sofía Vergara.”

Fellow judge Heidi Klum asked Sofía if that was the first time she had been called “Sofía Viagra.” The “Modern Family” alum answered, “No, they have called me like that before, but I’m single,” and flashed a smile at the audience.

It was just last week that judge Howie Mandel joked on “AGT” about how Sofía is now single and looking for new bachelors.

"Extra's" Terri Seymour spoke to Howie, who defended his joke. He said, “People were online saying, ‘Too soon.’ I think as soon as you’re available, it’s never too soon. She’s fresh, people.”

He added, “People thought that was mean and insensitive. If you watched Sofía, she screamed after she came over to me and thought it was funny. She said, ‘Yes,’ so she’s got a great sense of humor and I wouldn’t do anything to hurt a fellow — a friend first, and a fellow co-worker.”

“Now that I have said that, if you are watching ‘Extra,’ and you can think of somebody, send it our way and we will either swipe left or right,” Mandel quipped.

Who does Howie think is the right fit for Sofía?

He answered, “I think everybody watching who is available believes they’re the perfect match for Sofía. I don’t think, Sofía, to be honest… she doesn’t need my help. She really doesn't. I believe that she'll be fending them off. I mean, she is a great friend, a brilliant person, businessperson, a powerhouse, an amazing sense of humor. She checks every box, so whoever ends up with Sofía is going to be really, really lucky.”

“Let’s try and do it by the end of the season,” Howie went on. “We’ll find her a match and leave it to America to vote.”

Joe and Sofía announced their split in July, telling Page Six, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”