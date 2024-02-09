Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce

Getty

More than six months after their split, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have finalized their divorce.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, the two came to an agreement, but not much else is known.

There was a prenup in place, which most likely made it less complicated.

The prenup meant that each party got to keep the assets they accumulated separately during their seven-year marriage.

Vergara and Manganiello have both waived their rights to spousal support.

Sofía recently opened up on the exact reason for to their split.

Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Vergara is the mother of son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. She noted, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”

She pointed out, “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”