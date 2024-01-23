Celebrity News January 23, 2024
‘Happy’ Sofía Vergara Says ‘2024 Is Gonna Be a Great Year’ (Exclusive)
On Tuesday, Sofía Vergara hit the red carpet at the mega Miami premiere of her new series “Griselda.”
“Extra’s” special correspondent Freddy Lomeli spoke with Vergara, who was “so excited” to be in Miami, where much of the story took place.
She gushed, “Everyone is here. I lived in Miami for a long time. My family is here, and you know most of ‘Griselda’ took place in Miami.”
Sofía is entering a new stage in her life, both professionally and personally after her divorce from Joe Manganiello. She shared, “I’m very happy, I’m very grateful. I think 2024 is gonna be a great year for me.”
“Griselda” premieres January 25 on Netflix.