Joe Manganiello, 47, and Caitlin O’Connor, 34, are taking a big step in their relationship.

TMZ reports the couple has moved in together and that things are going well.

Sources say the couple is in love, and that they bonded over their Pittsburgh roots.

Better yet, his dog Bubbles has taken a liking to Caitlin.

Page Six adds that Caitlin still “has her own place.”

Amid the news, his ex-wife Sofía Vergara stepped out in a sexy strapless gown at Peter Dundas' party in WeHo.

Manganiello and Vergara just settled their divorce last week.

In January, Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País why they split after seven years of marriage.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

Vergara is the mother of son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. She noted, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."

She pointed out, “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."