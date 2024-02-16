Instagram

Milo Ventimiglia is starring with brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth and Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the new action-thriller “Land of Bad.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Milo, who dished on his role, as well as his newlywed life with model Jarah Mariano.

Milo said he is feeling “happy” after getting married last year. He said, “Things are good. We’ve had relationships that have come and have gone and then you get to a point where you kind of meet your match and meet someone that inspires you in a way different than anybody else.”

Ventimiglia gushed, “I’m grateful for her and I’m happy to have arrived in this moment, so married life is nice.”

In “Land of Bad,” Milo plays a character who is so different from his “This Is Us” character. He said, “As an actor, you get excited about flexing your muscle in a different way.”

Milo loves being able to tackle an array of characters, saying, “That’s the great thing about being an actor is you get to change, you know. I could be America’s father in one TV show and then I could be a kick-ass war hero in another.”

Ventimiglia said of working with Liam, Luke and Russell that they are like “Australian royalty.”

He called the experience of working in Australia “wonderful,” adding, “A beautiful place to make an action picture.”

When he wasn’t filming, he was surfing with Luke. He shared, “Luke Hemsworth took me surfing on a three-foot day, which was actually 10 feet. It was a big day at a beach that was notorious for great white sharks. Didn’t know that… he didn’t tell me that. I learned that after the fact.”