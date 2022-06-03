Rachel Brosnahan Teases Milo Ventimiglia’s Possible Return to ‘Mrs. Maisel’

Getty Images

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan is dishing on Season 5!

“Extra” caught up with the star at an FYC event in NYC, where she teased Milo Ventimiglia’s possible return and what’s ahead.

She said of rumors Milo will be back, “You know what? I heard that, too, and I have no idea… I am excited to see what’s coming for us.” She went on, “I did hear a little rumor that things might get a little athletic for us — not in a sexual way, in a literally athletic way — in this season.”

Rachel added of her comedian character Midge, “As with the rest of the show, it’s more about the journey and how we get there… We’re definitely going to watch Midge’s star rise.”

Season 5 will be the show’s last, and she told “Extra,” “It’s emotional... and I’ve learned so much from working with greats like Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron and Alex Bornstein… We are so lucky, and just trying to cherish every moment of it.”

Meanwhile, Season 4 finally gave viewers what they've been waiting for, with Midge and comedian Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) taking their relationship to the next level.

“We’re friends,” Rachel said of working with Luke, “and I think that’s the foundation of great chemistry, and I feel like we trust each other enough to try things together and to take risks on-screen.”