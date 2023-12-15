Mandy Moore ‘So Happy’ for Milo Ventimiglia After His Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Mandy Moore hit the red carpet for the premiere of Season 2 of “Dr. Death,” which is based on the real-life story of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, the transplant surgeon who was sentenced to prison for his failed stem cell treatments.

“Extra” chatted with Mandy, who dished on the show, her holiday plans, and her “This Is Us” co-star Milo Ventimiglia’s recent nuptials.

Earlier this year, Milo secretly tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano. Mandy commented, “I haven’t had a chance to catch up with Milo, but if Milo’s happy, I am so happy for him.”

Moore is getting ready for the holidays with her two little boys and their family traditions. She shared, “We’re going to stay home and stay cozy… We just moved, so I think it’s all about, like, figuring out what those new traditions are.”

Mandy noted that her oldest son “has a real awareness now” of the holidays. She went on, “I’m just excited to, like, play into that holiday tradition.”

Moore is also bringing some of her childhood holiday traditions to her kids, like having breakfast food for dinner on Christmas Eve. She noted, “Although it sounds silly, it was the thing I looked forward to most about the holidays… Now I get to do it as a mom.”

Mandy shot the second season of “Dr. Death” after giving birth to her second son. She said, ‘I was, like, nursing him and working… It was a wild time, but we made it happen somehow.”

On the show, Mandy plays an investigative journalist who tables her ethics and embarks on a relationship with Dr. Macchiarini, portrayed by Édgar Ramírez.

Of working with Ramírez, Moore gushed, “It’s really easy to pretend to fall in love with Édgar… I think we approach the job the same way. We sort of have the same reverence for what we’re lucky enough to get to do, so that made it easy.”