First Pics! Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Baby #2

Mandy Moore is now a mom of two!

On Friday, Moore gave birth to her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, a baby boy who they named Oscar Bennett.

Along with photos of their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents).”

Moore and Taylor are also parents to son Gus, 1.

She added, “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

In June, the couple announced they were expecting.

Moore shared the sweet news with a photo of her 1-year-old son Gus wearing a “big brother” T-shirt, along with the message about how she’s closing the chapter on her role as Rebecca Pearson on “This Is Us” and starting a new one with her family.

She wrote, “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”